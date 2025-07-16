An Atlantic City man has been arrested and charged with shooting two people in Atlantic City. One of those persons has died.

The arrest has been announced by the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office. The arrest was made Tuesday afternoon by the Atlantic City Police Department and the United States Marshals Service.

Arrest in November 2024 Atlantic City Shooting Case

The Prosecutor's Office says a person identified as "N.D" was arrested at his Atlantic City residence and charged with murder, conspiracy, weapons offenses, and theft-related offenses. N.D. was 17 years old at the time of the shooting and is being charged as a juvenile.

Officials say the fatal shooting happened in the 1500 block of Atlantic Avenue in Atlantic City on November 16, 2024. 2 people were shot, one died from his injuries. That person was Jaiden Perez, 19, of Atlantic City. The other person was treated and released from the hospital.

N.D. is being held at the Harbor Fields Youth Detention Center in Egg Harbor City.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

SOURCE: Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

