Locals Reveal The Best 3 Cheesesteaks In Wildwood, NJ

I can't speak for anyone else, but I know that after a day spent in the hot sun diving through the waves, I always wind up leaving the beach absolutely ravenous.

That's the good part about Wildwood, though. Though the Wildwoods are known for the vibrant boardwalk and beautiful beaches, they also offer variety of dining options that cater to both locals and tourists alike.

Wildwood's boardwalk is famous for foods such as funnel cakes, fudge, caramel french fries, pizza, and hot dogs. Visitors can enjoy these treats while taking in the ocean views and the lively atmosphere.

Wildwood also boasts an abundance of fresh seafood options. Visitors can indulge in dishes like fried shrimp, clam strips, crab cakes, and lobster rolls at many of the local restaurants and seafood shacks.

Best cheesesteaks in Wildwood, NJ

Of course, there are plenty of diners and cafes spread throughout the island, too. If there's one thing people LOVE to eat in the Wildwoods, though, it's a cheesesteak.

Who doesn't love a good cheesesteak?

Locals took to Facebook to share their favorite spots for a cheesesteak on the island. The answers certainly didn't disappoint.

Mr. D's Pizzeria

Mr. D's

Locals rave about the cheesesteaks at Mr. D's Pizzeria. In addition to pizza, Mr. D's typically offers a range of other Italian dishes such as pasta, calzones, stromboli, and Italian subs. These dishes are made with care and attention to quality, providing customers with a taste of authentic Italian cuisine. You can't go wrong with a cheesesteak from this place.



Antney's Grub in Wildwood

Antney's Grub

If you're on the hunt for a delicious chicken cheesesteak, the locals say you won't find one better than Antney's.

A&LP

A&LP

The most talked about cheesesteak on the island is easily the sub you'll find at the legendary A&LP. People can't wait to get their first taste when they finally arrive for the summer season. Both locals and tourists alike agree that A&LP makes the best cheesesteak on the island.

Overall, Wildwood offers a diverse and vibrant food scene that caters to a wide range of tastes and preferences, but sometimes all you need to satisfy your hunger is a really great sandwich.

