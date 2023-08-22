Drive sober: 99 NJ police departments starting crackdown on impaired driving
The "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" campaign begins Friday and runs through Labor Day throughout the Garden State.
As part of a nationwide effort to crack down on impaired driving and reduce crash risks, the New Jersey Division of Highway Traffic Safety (HTS) has awarded grant funding to 99 police agencies in New Jersey.
A total of more than $616,000 is being shared among the departments, for enhanced saturation patrols and sobriety checkpoints, as New Jersey hits the home stretch of what officials refer to as the "100 deadly days of summer."
Grants for law enforcement agencies range from $700 to $10,500. The list of 2023 grantees is below.
"As drivers we each hold a personal responsibility not only for our own safety but also for the safety of others and their families," said Michael Rizol, Jr., HTS director. "Before taking the wheel, pledge to yourself and your community that you will never drive while under the influence of alcohol, drugs, or any substances that can compromise your abilities."
During last year's campaign, law enforcement agencies made a total of 169 impaired driving arrests and issued 348 seatbelt tickets, 240 distracted driving tickets, and 804 speeding tickets, according to officials.
NJ departments receiving Drive Sober funding in 2023
Atlantic County
Absecon $5,250
Brigantine $5,250
Egg Harbor City $2,800
Hamilton $7,000
Hammonton $7,000
Linwood $7,000
Longport $3,500
Mullica $7,000
Northfield $2,800
Ventnor $5,250
Bergen County
Cliffside Park $7,000
Edgewater $7,000
Emerson $7,000
Hasbrouck Heights $7,000
Mahwah $7,000
Montvale $7,000
Wallington $7,000
Burlington County
Evesham $7,000
Pemberton Township $7,000
Camden County
Cherry Hill $8,750
Winslow $8,750
Cape May County
Lower $7,000
Middle $7,000
North Wildwood $7,000
Wildwood Crest $7,000
Cumberland County
Vineland $10,500
Essex County
Bloomfield $7,000
Fairfield $7,000
Millburn $7,000
Gloucester County
Deptford $8,750
Elk $2,240
Franklin $7,000
Glassboro $7,000
Logan $3,360
Harrison $2,800
Mantua $4,480
Monroe $3,360
Pitman $2,800
Washington $8,750
Westville $4,480
Woodbury $7,000
Hudson County
Guttenberg $7,000
North Bergen $8,750
West New York $7,000
Hunterdon County
Clinton Township $4,900
Flemington $4,900
Frenchtown $4,900
Holland $4,900
High Bridge $3,150
Lambertville $3,150
Lebanon $3,150
Raritan Township $3,150
Tewksbury $3,150
West Amwell $4,900
Mercer County
Hamilton $8,750
Hightstown $7,000
Middlesex County
Edison $8,750
New Brunswick $8,750
Perth Amboy $8,750
Sayreville $8,750
South Brunswick $7,000
Monmouth County
Allentown $7,000
Freehold Township $7,000
Morris County
Hanover $7,000
Ocean County
Barnegat $7,000
Jackson $10,500
Lakewood $10,500
Ocean $7,000
Pine Beach $7,000
Seaside Heights $7,000
Stafford $7,000
Passaic County
Bloomingdale $7,000
Hawthorne $7,000
Passaic $10,500
Paterson $10,500
Prospect Park $7,000
Somerset County
Bernards $4,900
Bernardsville $700
Bound Brook $3,150
Bridgewater $3,150
Far Hills $4,900
Green Brook $3,150
Hillsborough $3,150
Montgomery $3,150
Gladstone $4,900
Raritan $4,900
Somerset County Sheriff $3,150
South Bound Brook $3,150
Warren $3,150
Watchung $4,900
Sussex County
Franklin $7,000
Ogdensburg $7,000
Union County
Elizabeth $10,500
Fanwood $7,000
Linden $8,750
Plainfield $8,750
Roselle $7,000
Summit $7,000
Union $8,750
