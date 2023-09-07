Drugs, Bras, Guns: Traffic Stops Go Sideways in Wildwood Crest

If nothing else, it's been an interesting time for law enforcement in Wildwood Crest.

Police say they conducted a traffic stop for a moving violation on the afternoon of Wednesday, August 30th at Denver Road and New Jersey Avenue.

Police say during the stop, Meghan Gleba, a passenger in the vehicle, was seen moving narcotics from her purse to inside her bra. The 34-year-old Gleba, from Wildwood Crest, was arrested and the car was searched, with officers finding heroin and cocaine.

The driver of the vehicle, Michael Gleba, 37, was also arrested - on charges of DWI and possession charges.

The sad part of the story is that a four-year-old was in the vehicle at the time of the stop.

Wildwood Crest Police say both adults face a number of charges. Michael Gleba is being held in jail, while Meghan Gleba was released pending a court appearance.

Another traffic stop of note in Wildwood Crest - this one on the evening of August 30th.

Police say they pulled over a vehicle for an equipment violation. During the stop, the driver, a female, opened the car's glove compartment and a handgun fell out.

During the investigation, the officer discovered the gun belonged to the car's owner, Evanna Outerbride, 27, of Philidelphia. She was located in Wildwood Crest and could only produce a Pennsylvania Permit to Carry. She was charged with Unlawful Possession of a Hangun, and Unlawful Possession of a High Magazine. She was arrested, then released pending a court appearance.

SOURCE: Wildwood Crest Police Department.

