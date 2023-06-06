Eagles’ Kelce bringing 50K Beer Bowl to Sea Isle City, NJ

Get ready for 2023 50K BEER BOWL coming to the Jersey Shore! Philadelphia Eagles' All-Pro Center Jason Kelce announced on his podcast "New Heights Show" along with his brother, Kansas City Chiefs' All-Pro Tight End Travis Kelce, that their annual "Team 62" Fundraiser event will be held June 28th at the Ocean Drive Bar on the corner of 40th street in Sea Isle City.

Since 2021, Jason Kelce has appeared at the famous "OD" in Sea Isle City during the summer to raise money for the Eagles Autism Awareness Challenge and last year they raised $100,000, so Kelce is aiming higher this year. On the latest episode of the New Heights Show with Jason and Travis Kelce, the brothers announced the new Beer Bowl competition that will have fans compete against each other in different drinking related games for a $50,000 prize. In order to qualify for the contest, you must submit a video showcasing why your team should get to compete by emailing NewHeightShow@gmail.com and the Kelce Brothers will select 16 teams for the tournament.

Also as part of the Fundraising event, the Kelce's are doing an online auction-style sale for VIP Tickets to the event, Beer Bowl on the floor seats, plus Meet-And-Great on June 28th. The top 30 bidders will win the tickets and you can submit your bid for the tickets whose proceeds go to benefit the Eagles Autism Awareness Challenge by clicking here.

Last year, Jason and Travis Kelce served as Celebrity Bar Tenders at the Ocean Drive Bar; the event encompassed the "The OD" Sand Bar and the O'Donnell's Pour House outdoor Paddy's Green next door on Landis Avenue in Sea Isle City. "The OD" is one of the oldest landmarks in Sea Isle City, sitting at the corner of 40th Street and Landis Avenue having been there since 1885. What is known today as The Ocean Drive was formerly a hotel that was later converted into a restaurant in the 1940's and the modern incarnation was born in the 1980's when the emphasis on Live Entertainment elevated the establishment from just another Restaurant and Bar to a staple of the Jersey Shore.

The Eagles All-Pro Center has become a member of the Sea Isle City community, having his own vacation home on the island. According to an interview with Sea Isle News Kelce says he was inspired to start Team 62 because of Mike's Seafood annual Polar Bear Run-Walk for Autism event which is a huge event in town every year and is organized by owner Mike Monichetti. The Eagles Autism Challenge, since beginning their work in 2018, has raised more than $22 million for the foundation. Jason Kelce is looking to add to that number with his event in Sea Isle City on June 28th.