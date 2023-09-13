In what was a minor surprise, the Eagles featured running back Kenneth Gainwell in their season-opening win in New England against the Patriots.

Late in training camp reports began to emerge that Gainwell was winning the No. 1 running back role in a crowded running back room, that lost Miles Sanders and his 1,269 yards this offseason.

However, they might be without him on Thursday night according to veteran Eagles reporter Derrick Gunn, who says both Gainwell and defensive tackle Fletcher Cox are dealing with rib injuries.

Gunn reports that while Cox should be good to go, Gainwell is more wait-and-see for the game. The team also listed safety Reed Blankenship as a did not participate on Monday with a rib issue, corner James Bradberry missed Monday's practice with a concussion and it has already been announced that Nakobe Dean will miss some time with a foot injury.

Gainwell led the running back room in snaps (41), rush attempts (14), and targets (4) in Sunday's game, running 14 times for 54 yards, and adding four receptions for an additional 20 yards.

If Gainwell is unable to go with the quick turnaround on Thursday night against the Vikings, expect to see more of D’Andre Swift in both the run game and passing game,. with Rashaad Penny, who was a healthy scratch last week, active in the game if Gianwell is out.

As Adam Caplan from Inside the Birds and Football at Four reported, the Eagles' offensive coaches developed a lot of trust in Gainwell, which played out on Sunday in New England.

You can listen to the Eagles and Minnesota Vikings this Sunday night with pregame coverage at 7pm, Merrill Reese and Mike Quick call all the action starting at 8:15 on 97.3 ESPN., South Jersey's home for Philadelphia Eagles football.