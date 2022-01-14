Will Eagles’ Running Back Miles Sanders Be Ready to Play Sunday?

The Eagles sat most of their starters during their Week 18 loss against the Dallas Cowboys, but that will change when they face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card round on Sunday.

However, one guy who wouldn't have played last Sunday is running back Miles Sanders, who had surgery on his hand after Week 16, but said he plans to play on Sunday against Tampa.

"Yes, sir. Absolutely," Sanders said with a smile on his face when asked on Friday.

Sanders says he plans to wear some protection on his hand during the game but adds that it's nothing elaborate. However, there should be some concern when it comes to pass protection, pass-catching, and ball security.

The 24-year old has had some fumbling issues in the past with seven fumbles, losing four since entering the league in 2019. He has one fumble this season.

He had to remove himself from the game against the Giants with a broken hand

“We're hopeful for Miles [Sanders] this week," Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said on Wednesday. "Again, that's why we didn't put him on IR way back when he did have the hand injury. So, we're hopeful for him.”

Sanders, who is Philadelphia’s leading rusher among the team's stable of running backs with 754 yards, adds another dimension to the Eagles backfield. Jalen Hurts led the team in rushing yards this season with 784 and 10 touchdowns.

He has been listed as limited in practice all this week, but the fact that he spoke to the media today is a pretty good indication that he will play on Sunday.

