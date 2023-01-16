Eagles vs Giants Divisional Game Time Announced

With the New York Giants win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, the Eagles officially have their opponent for the Divisional round.

The New York Giants.

The NFC East foes will meet for the third time this season at Lincoln Financial Field.

First, the NFL Divisional round kicks off on Saturday with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Kansas City Chiefs at 4:15, followed by the Eagles and Giants at 8:15.

The Eagles won both matchups against their division rivals this season.

On Sunday the AFC will feature Cincinnati at Buffalo, followed by the Dallas/Tampa winner in San Francisco.

Should the Eagles advance to the Championship round, that game would take place in Philadelphia on Sunday, Jan. 29 at 3 p.m., with the AFC championship game at 6:30.

You can listen to the Eagles and Giants on 97.3 ESPN.