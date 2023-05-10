Philadelphia Eagles to host New York Giants on Christmas Day

Ho-Ho-Ho Eagles fans, Santa is delivering you the Giants on Christmas Day this season.

The Eagles will be hosting the New York Giants, their longtime NFC East rival, for a Monday afternoon 4:30 game.

The two teams will be meeting in Week 16, with the possibility of an NFC East title or playoff berth on the line.

In New York, the Eagles will face a Giants team that is trying to make it back to the playoffs. Daniel Jones, was signed to a big contract in the off-season and will be back under center for Big Blue.

The two teams last met in the Divisional Round of the playoffs, with the Eagles dominating with a 38-7 win in Philadelphia. The Eagles also won the two regular season match-ups, 48-22 and 22-16 in the season finale.

The match-up was revealed as part of a series of announcements ahead of the league's schedule release.

The rest of the Eagles 2023 schedule will be released on Thursday night at 8 p.m., but as leaks come out we will continue to discuss on The Sports Bash on 97.3 ESPN.