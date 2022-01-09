The Eagles’ return to the postseason starts in Tampa with a rematch against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers on Sunday at 1 p.m. (listen on 97.3 ESPN).

The two teams faced off back in Week 6, a 28-22 win for Tampa on a Thursday night in Philadelphia, where Tom Brady completed 34-of-42 passes for 297 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Brady opened the game going 11-of-12 for 121 yards and two scores as the Bucs dashed out to a 28-7 lead.

Tampa finished the regular season as the No. 2 seed at 13-4 and lean on Brady, who is having one of his best seasons ever during this age 44 season.

Philadelphia is a much different team than the one that Tamp saw in Week 6.

In that game running back Mikes Sanders carried just nine times for 56 yards in the game and they were the only carries by a running back in the game. Jalen Hurts added 10 carries for 44 yards, but struggled to throw the ball, going 12 of 26 for 155 yards, one TD and one interception.

Finishing with the seventh seed means the Eagles will be on the road as long as they remain in the playoffs With a win over Tampa, Philadphia would play the top-seeded Packers in the divisional round.