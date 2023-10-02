Watch When Jay-Z Tried to Get on Elevator in Atlantic City Casino

What happens when celebrities try to get on a crowded elevator in Atlantic City?

Apparently, they stand and wait like the rest of us.

Well, they stand and wait surrounded by bodyguards...

Saturday night, dozens of celebrities were at the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, attending the Reform Alliance's Casino Night.

Jay-Z, Kevin Hart, Kim Kardashian, and Tom Brady were among the big names in attendance.

Apparently, our invitations to the event got lost in the mail.

Check out photos of the event below.

Actually earlier in the day, Tom Brady and Kevin Hart paid a visit to a store in Linwood. Check that out here.

Reform Alliance Casino Event in Atlantic City September 30, 2023 at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic CIty Gallery Credit: Joe Kelly