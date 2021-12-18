Do you know what one of the best aspects of living in South Jersey really is?

People from South Jersey are extremely creative. Stay with me for this one. Sure, we live in a great location. Beautiful beaches are aplenty and we live pretty close to some of the most major cities in the country, maybe even the world. Still, that's not even the best part.

There are so many talented and creative people within the South Jersey region. We really get to experience that during the holiday season. Whether it's jewelry making, sewing talents, or crafting, the people in South Jersey show up and show OUT during the Christmas holiday. This weekend, you can see the talent for yourself and maybe even grab some last minute holiday gifts at the holiday market in Egg Harbor Township.

It's going down December 18th and 19th at Reed's Organic Farm and Animal Sanctuary on Spruce Avenue and will feature homemade baked goods and various items for purchase that are all made right here in South Jersey. Local, local, local!

It's at places like this where you'll find that special gift for someone that nobody else has. That's what is so awesome about having so many people within this area that are so creative and crafty. You get to own things that are one-of-a-kind.

Reed's Holiday Market will be open Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for you to stop by and browse. You can get all the details HERE.

Source: Facebook

