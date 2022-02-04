Pizza is nothing to joke about in the Garden State.

From pizza worth fighting over on the boardwalk (the seagulls will agree) to some of the best little mom-and-pop shops in the country, we take pizza pretty seriously here in New Jersey.

Heck, your elementary school probably even had really good pizza (did your school serve pizza every Friday? Wasn't that the greatest thing ever as a kid?).

And while just about everyone has a favorite spot to pick up a pie from, those options seem to keep expanding in Egg Harbor Township.

Case in point, EHT is welcoming a national chain to town -- their first location down the shore.

Papa John's will soon be opening a new location by Walmart on the Black Horse Pike and Fire Road, over by Texas Roadhouse.

A look inside the store Friday morning revealed that a lot of work still needs to be done, however, they are now hiring.

This Papa John's store joins an already crowded pizza landscape in EHT. From that Papa John's, you can walk to Domino's and Pizza Hut over on Tilton Road and Hingston Avenue.

And we haven't even scratched the surface when it comes to locally owned pizza places. Jo Jo's on the Pike at English Creek, Tulipano Pizza and Grill just down the street, Primo on English Creek, Special Pizza City by ShopRite, III Brothers on the old Cardiff Circle, just to name a few -- plus, sit-down restaurants like Chickie's & Pete's and even A Touch of Italy.

Now, to be honest, just because a national chain comes to town, that doesn't automatically make EHT the pizza capital of South Jersey. I'm pretty sure Ocean City or the Wildwoods would have something to say about that. However, it does give you an idea of how much we all like to eat it.

According to slicelife, Americans eat an average of 46 slices (or 23 pounds) of pizza every year. In total, we will collectively spend $38 billion on pizza in a typical year -- which is easy to do since 17% of all restaurants in the United States are pizza places.

And if you are having pizza sometime soon (and there's a good chance you will be), check out some of these places to try...

