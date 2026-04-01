A Whitesboro, New Jersey man has been stabbed, and an Egg Harbor Township man is under arrest following an incident in Middle Township.

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Stabbing in Middle Township

Middle Township Police say a Whitesboro man has been stabbed. It happened late Tuesday night.

Police say they were called out about a stabbing, just before midnight, to the 300 block of Reeves Street in Whitesboro.

When they arrived, they found a 43-year-old man, who had sustained injuries to his neck and shoulder, presumably from a knife assault. Officers were able to administer aid until medical personnel arrived and transported the man to the hospital.

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Arrest Made in Stabbing

Police say an investigation revealed that the injured man had gotten into an argument with another man. That other man pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim, then fled the scene.

Police have arrested Andrew Enman, 38, of Egg Harbor Township. They located him and were able to arrest him without incident. Enman has been charged him with several crimes, including Criminal Attempt (Murder), an Aggravated Assault. He's being held in the Cape May County Jail pending a court appearance.

Police say the two men did know each other, and their encounter was not random.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

SOURCE: Middle Township Police Department

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