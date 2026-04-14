It seemed like the changeover of the old Tilton Inn to the new Dooney's Pub took forever.

A small fire didn't help things move along any quicker, either.

It's all done, though, and the new Dooney's Pub is open for business on Tilton Road in Egg Harbor Township. (Some people will call it Northfield, but, technically, it's in EHT.)

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Review of Dooney's Pub in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey

I've been meaning to grab something to eat at Dooney's Pub - but, honestly, the parking lot is always full every time I drive by the place.

Apparently, it's full for good reason - it's fabulous!

I went there for lunch on a Saturday, and I was very impressed.

The inside of the building was completely changed and upgraded.

Honestly, the old Tilton Inn was looking a little dark and warn inside, but Dooney's has done a great job in opening some light and brightening up the place. There's still a large bar in the center (I new bar I assume), and there's seem to be a lot more - and a lot more comfortable seating throughout the restaurant.

When I went, there was a Phillies game happening, and OH, THEY HAVE A LOT OF SCREENS! What a great place to watch - and listen to - the game! (Some bars and restaurants will show the game, but you can't hear it. That wasn't the case at Dooney's - the sound was excellent.)

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The Food at Dooney's Was Very Good

Since I was there for lunch, I didn't have an adult beverage, but the two guys sitting at the table next to me agreed that the beer was cold! Can't beat that!

Now the food, was above my expectations. Even though it was "just lunch", it was more than I expected.

I tried both the chili and the chicken tortilla soup. Both were hearty and excellent.

You know sometimes when you order soup and it's a little thin? That wasn't the case here. Very good.

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The smash burger was excellent, as were the fries, but what was the most impressive was the prime rib sandwich. Served on some yummy ciabatta bread, with swiss cheese and onion, with a side of au jus. This is certainly an early contender for sandwich of the year!

I'm going back soon, because their menu is large, and there are a lot of other things I want to try.

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One More Thing

When a new restaurant opens, there's usually "challenges" you might notice with the staff.

No problems like that at Dooney's! A friendly staffed that worked a busy restaurant like they've been there for a long time. (Shout out to Maddie! - I think her name is Maddie....)

I can't wait to go back soon. Maybe for lunch today!

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