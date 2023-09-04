EHT Man Seriously Hurt in ATV/Dirt Bike Crash in Hamilton Township

EHT Man Seriously Hurt in ATV/Dirt Bike Crash in Hamilton Township

Two people were injured, one seriously, in a crash of a dirt bike and an ATV on a dirt trail in Hamilton Township.

Hamilton Township Police say the crash happened on a trail off Grand Avenue, just before 12 noon Sunday.

Police say a 2005 Yahama dirt bike, driven by Patrick Austin, 27, of Egg Harbor Township was struck by an ATV at an intersecting dirt trail. That ATV was operated by a 14-year-old teenager from Mays Landing.

Austin was seriously injured and was airlifted to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Atlantic City. The teen reportedly sustained a non-life-threatening injury and refused medical treatment. Police say both were wearing motorcycle helmets.

The crash remains under investigation.

SOURCE: Hamilton Township Police Department.

