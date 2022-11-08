It's almost time, parents!

The Elf On A Shelf is preparing to leave the North Pole and keep an eye on your kid for Santa! Did your child's elf return from the North Pole yet? If not by now, then he or she is coming back soon.

I have to warn you... they may be coming back in a big way this year ;)

Seriously, I know parents can go a little over-the-top with the holiday season for their kids, but this is outrageous to me. Cool, I guess. It just seems superfluous to spend money on something like this with all the bills that usually come with the holiday season that you can't escape. Christmas presents aren't cheap, after all. That's especially true for this year.

Apparently, some people are planning for some of the most elaborate "Elf On a Shelf" returns I've ever seen.

Let's back up for one second...

If you're unfamiliar with "The Elf On A Shelf," it's a tradition that's taken on a life of its own over the last few years that started with a book of the same name about elves that stay at children's homes and spy on them for Santa. Now, every book comes with an elf, so every child that receives the book gets one. You guessed it - the elf "returns" every year from the North Pole to be Santa's eyes and ears.

Now, the elves can get a little naughty when nobody's watching them. Sometimes, they get into the flour jar and make a mess. Sometimes, they cause a raucous with toilet paper. Parents can get pretty creative. The whole point is that the elves get into mischief while everyone's asleep. Then, the kids wake up and see what debauchery the elves were involved in that night.

The things people do to keep this illusion alive for their kids is pretty awesome. So many creative ideas have been shared on social media. They're pretty hilarious, too. This one idea, though, for the elves' return, is on a whole new level of "elaborate".

The "Elf On A Shelf" reunions are getting to be as elaborate and gender reveals. I have to admit, this is pretty cool, though. It's definitely something the kids will never forget. I guess, if it's for the sake of making nostalgic memories, I totally understand why parents would do this.

What do you think? Is this too much? You tell us! If you are interested in having your kids' elves make a big grand entrance this holiday season, get all of the balloon information HERE.

Source: ElfOnAShelf.com, Facebook

