Experience all things New Jersey at the Made in Jersey Festival

The focus is squarely on New Jersey at the Made in Jersey Festival, taking place on Sep. 30 on the waterfront in Camden.

According to the event’s website,

Made In Jersey is a celebration of all of the things that make this state great. It is a day to celebrate the ingenuity, talent, and diversity of New Jersey’s crafters. This fun-filled event has activities for the entire family, featuring craft wine, beer and spirits, a broad selection of local culinary options, and a concert line up that will make anyone feel like a true Jersey Girl or Boy. You don’t have to have been made in Jersey to enjoy everything that Made In Jersey has to offer.

Camden Commissioner Director Louis Cappelli Jr. told Philly Voice that last year’s festival drew about 2,000 people and,

…we expect this year to be even better. From farm fresh food to world class artisanal products, wine, spirits and more, the 2023 Made in Jersey Festival will have something for everyone to enjoy. We can’t wait to welcome everyone back on September 30 for a day full of delicious food, live music, and family fun.

The bands include a Bon Jovi tribute band, Living on a Bad Name, the B Street Band, and the Lenahan Band.

The craft beers being offered are from Axe and Arrow Brewery of Glassboro, Ludlam Island of Ocean View, Whims Brewing of Atco, Double Nickel Brewing Co. of Pennsauken, and Manafirkin of Manahawkin.

There will be spirits from Striped Lion Distilling of Woodbury, liqueurs from Mama Bella, and hard cider from Ironbound Farm and Ciderhouse.

Admission to the festival is free and runs from 11 AM to 6 PM on Sep. 30.

