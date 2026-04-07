A Galloway Township Woman is facing with a number of charges related to the theft of millions of dollars worth of medical supplies from the hospital where she worked.

Prosecutors say she then sold those supplies for profit.

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Camden County Prosecutors Charge a Galloway Township Resident With Theft

Prosecutors in Camden County say a former Camden hospital employee has been charged with stealing $2.5 Million in medical supplies then selling them for profit.

Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay says Marci M. Staub, 44, of Galloway has been charged with Theft, Receiving Stolen Property, Distribution of Prescription Legend Drugs, and Impersonation of a Representative of a Medical Organization. MacAulay says the charges, filed last week, were the result of a six month investigation.

According to MacAulay, authorities were first contacted by representatives of the hospital, who reported that a "large quantity of Medtronic Infuse bone graft devices and other medical supplies were missing from their supply room" Orders for the products had significantly increased, even though the use and demand in the hospital did not.

Hospital officials also noted that an inventory did not match up with products used and products on hand. There was a total of $2.5 Million in inventory that was unaccounted for.

Investigations Points to Suspect

Prosecutors say that in December of 2025, Marci Staub was stopped by hospital security Camden County Sheriff's officials as she attempted to leave work with medical supplies. Her job was terminated at that time.

" During the investigation that followed, detectives from the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit reviewed surveillance footage from November to December 2025, showing Staub arriving at work with an empty bag and then leaving with it filled. Detectives also obtained financial records, which indicated Staub was making sales to a medical supply company and had received more than $427,000 in payments."

Further investigation revealed that Staub was impersonating a medical supply vendor, as she sold medical devices to a company in South Carolina.

Staub was taken to the Camden County Jail for processing. The investigation is continuing.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

SOURCE: Camden County Prosecutor's Office

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