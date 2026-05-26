If you've driven through any of these parts of South Jersey lately, this likely won't shock you at all. A new list naming the New Jersey towns with the most aggressive drivers includes four familiar South Jersey spots.

When you actually stop and think about it, it kind of makes sense.

Why These South Jersey Areas Made The List

These aren’t sleepy little towns where traffic barely exists. These are busy hubs with people constantly coming and going all day long.

First up is Cherry Hill.

READ MORE: NJ Drivers Are Ditching Toll Roads For These Backroads Down The Shore

Cherry Hill is packed with shopping centers, major highways, and people trying to juggle Route 70, Route 38, and 295 without losing their minds. Atlantic City has tourists everywhere, confusing traffic patterns, rideshare drivers stopping randomly, and out-of-towners staring at GPS instead of the road.

Camden's next. That city deals with heavy commuter traffic every single day, especially around bridges and major roadways leading into Philadelphia.

Next is Vineland. Vineland is huge geographically, which means lots of driving, busy intersections, and people trying to multitask behind the wheel. I’m not saying they should be multitasking, but they are. Finally, there's Atlantic City....

South Jersey Drivers Know Exactly What This Means

Let’s also be SO for real for a second… some of these areas are places where you definitely do not want to make a wrong turn or accidentally end up distracted for too long.

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At the end of the day, aggressive driving is becoming a problem everywhere, but South Jersey drivers are clearly dealing with a unique mix of traffic, tourism, commuters, and chaos on the roads daily. It's no surprise these four towns in particular made the list. Check out the full list of NJ towns with the worst aggressive drivers below.

25 New Jersey Towns With The Most Aggressive Drivers, Ranked Road rage, tailgating, wild merges, and nonstop horn honking. These 25 New Jersey towns have built a reputation for some of the most aggressive drivers in the state. From Shore traffic nightmares to packed North Jersey roads, here are the NJ towns where driving can feel like a battle every single day. Gallery Credit: Matt Ryan