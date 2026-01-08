When you hear about one of the iconic cheesesteak spots in the Northeast, you expect to hear talk about the wonderful cheese, or the steak, or the bread.

You don't expect to hear the store about a wayward customer who allegedly went behind the bar and stole a walrus penis bone.

Maybe this is the most 2026-thing to happen in 2026 so far.

Welcome to the penis bone theft story from Camden, New Jersey!

Ding-dong, Somebody Stole a Whale Penis Bone From Donkey's Place in Camden

A video has gone viral from an employee of Donkey's Place in Camden. In the video, Mia Panella describes the theft of a rare walrus penis bone that's kept behind the bar at Donkey's Place.

In the video, she shows the customer reportedly responsible for the theft, and asks for help in tracking down the guy. Maybe the guy who did it sees the video and returns the artifact.

Donkey's Place is known throughout the area as a great cheesesteak place. It's been featured on TV (Anthony Bourdain's Parts Unknown Show), and in media throughout the region and worldwide.

Exactly What is The Thing That Got Stolen?

Donkey's Place has long displayed the walrus baculum, the bone found in the penis of a walrus. It's displayed along with other artifacts, including a tooth from a megalodon.

If you can help identity the alleged thief, you should reach out to Donkey's Place. They can be found on Facebook here.

