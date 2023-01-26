4 Amazing New Jersey Musicians Among Most Successful Of All Time

4 Amazing New Jersey Musicians Among Most Successful Of All Time

Photo by Nainoa Shizuru on Unsplash

There is no question that New Jersey has made its fair share of contributions to the music world, and some of New Jersey's top artists are also some of the top artists the world has ever known.

Photo by Anthony DELANOIX on Unsplash
loading...

So, when Stacker came out with their list of the 50 most successful music artists of all time, we were instantly curious just how many great New Jersey artists would be on the list, and how high would they rank.

Let's start with a great New Jersey artist who didn't make the list, which was pretty surprising to me. Bon Jovi did not make the top 50. The rankings were based on record sales and Grammy Awards, and they didn't make the cut.

Photo by Nainoa Shizuru on Unsplash
loading...

Here's the good news though. Four amazing New Jersey artists did make the list, and one even made the top 5.

So let's see which Garden State musicians made this list of the top 50 most successful of all time.

Frank Sinatra. You might have thought Ol' Blue Eyes would have been higher on the list, but his amazing career, and the fact that he always did it his way, lands him at #47 on the list.

Getty Images
loading...

Paul Simon. He may not be the first name you think of when you're talking about New Jersey artists, but he was born in Newark, and he holds the #45 spot on the list. Any time you're higher than Sinatra, that's pretty impressive.

Getty Images
loading...

Whitney Houston. She had the singing voice of an angel, and her music will live in our hearts forever. With her record sales and awards, she lands at an impressive #23 on this list.

Getty Images
loading...

Bruce Springsteen. There is nothing not New Jersey about Bruce. With a career that's still going strong and a love for the Garden State that can't be denied, he comes in at #5 on the list.

Getty Images for The Rock and Ro
loading...

And of course, this is just the tip of the musical iceberg in New Jersey. We are a state that has contributed so much to the music world.

New Jersey Celebrities And Their Yearbook Photos

6 Of The Richest New Jersey Celebrities

The Best 90's Movies Starring New Jersey Celebrities

Filed Under: best musical artists of all time, best musicians all time, best new jersey musicians, best new jersey singers, Bruce Springsteen, frank sinatra, most successful new jersey musicians, New Jersey celebrities, New Jersey musicians, paul simon, Whitney Houston
Categories: Community, Entertainment
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From Cat Country 107.3