There's nothing quite like knowing you're supporting a small, local New Jersey Business.

Whether you're making a larger purchase like an appliance or you're just shopping for some new clothes, knowing that you're supporting locals is always a great feeling.

For me, the easiest way to support local Jersey stores is with coffee, rather than hitting up a big chain I always try to go to Ryans, Bellas, Lava Java, Bubby's, or Tommy Boys.

However, sometimes no matter how much you try to shop local, some of our mom-and-pop stores still end up closing.

And sadly, it's something that we do see pretty regularly.

Just in the past month, I've told you about a popular taco shop, known for its massive burritos called Tito's Burrito which announced it's closing.

And just last week it was announced that Grub City in Bayville was closing its doors.

Another Local NJ BusinessAnnounced It's Closing After Nearly Two Decades

Since the early two thousand, this business has been serving the Westfield community with all their furniture needs.

However, on August 13th, the store will close its doors for good.

According to NJ.com the Farmhouse Furniture Store announced that it will be going out of business next week.

Located at 221 E. Broad Street, the store is currently having a storewide sale to clear out its inventory; ten percent off storewide.

The Farmhouse is known for its boutique-style furniture such as:

pottery, couches, rugs, candles, lamps, textiles and paintings. ~NJ.com

By the way, if there's anything that doesn't sell before Farmhouse Furniture goes out of business, it'll all be sent to the Farmhouse Outlet Store in Garwood.