Favorite Bartenders Over The Years In The Atlantic City, NJ Area

Our wonderful and faithful on-air listeners responded in big numbers today with their nominations for favorite bartenders over the years in the Atlantic City, New Jersey area.

The hour that we spent together today, Tuesday, June 6, 2023 during the 9:00 a.m. hour was a fabulous experience that we had together.

It was so much fun to listen to each caller share their special relationship with their favorite bartender.

The interpersonal relationship between a bartender and their customers is a profound one.

Genuine friendships are born and last for decades, as bartenders enjoy great longevity in their careers.

JON BAKER

For example, there’s Jon Baker, perhaps the quintessential bartender. Jon was nominated by both Margie Hurley and John Swift.

Baker possesses a college degree from St. Joseph’s University and he is a highly collectible professional artist.

About Jon, Margie wrote:

“Jon Baker at the Oyster Bar at Steve and Cookies when you sit at Jon's bar, whether you're with a group or by yourself, Jon has a personal connection to each person sitting across from the bar he might have a story or he might show you his art or he might share with you some personal family things, but as you are a customer at the oyster bar with Jon, you feel like you're sitting with a long lost friend, even if you sat with Jon for the first time.”

Baker, (who is my son-law-law) has 29 years of experience and the past more than 20 years at Steve & Cookies Restaurant in Margate.

Baker has developed a loyal following over the decades.

JOE SUTOR

Nominated by Kristin Hurley Baker, Joe Sutor works at Robert’s Place in Margate. Kristin also mentioned that Joe’s son, Joey is also a bartender at Robert’s Place. That’s very cool.

“YOSHI”

Jon Baker nominated Yoshi, from Ventura’s Offshore Cafe in Northfield.

Jon told us that “Yoshi is the epitome of living the American dream. A Mexican – American, who started 18 years ago as a dishwasher… Is now the most likable and hard-working bartender at Northfield‘s best bar. He is also about to be a father.”

WES MOORE

Wes was nominated by numerous individuals on-air today.

Wes worked at Charlie’s Bar in Somers Point for approximately 30 years. He passed away about five years ago.

STAN LUKASIEWICZ

Stan also worked at Charlie’s Bar for approximately 30 years.

EDDIE STOKES

Nominated by Ken Cutugno, Eddie Stokes was known as “Atlantic City’s Bartender” during the late 1970’s through the 1980’s.

His memorable stops included The Chez.

TOMMY GUIDA

Tommy Guida is a Angeloni’s II Restaurant & Lounge legend.

Tommy is well known for “Martinis and Meatballs.” He started as a waiter and transitioned into iconic bartender.

Tommy’s passing several years ago was a tragedy.

PETER PREVITI

A second Angeloni’s nomination came from Ed Kline for Peter, who Ed described as an animated bartender.

JOHN MOONEY

Tom Foley nominated John, who spent more than 20 years at Tony’s Baltimore Grill.

BOBBY FENTON

Bobby worked at The Black Cat in Absecon, New Jersey during the 1980s and 1990s.

NINO FIORELLO

Several people nominated Nino, who worked at Tony’s Baltimore Grill and The Hi Point Pub.

JOHN

Will Reynolds nominated John, who worked at the Irish Pub for more than 30 years.

MICHELLE SMITH

Nominated by Larry Sieg. Michelle Smith works at Nucky’s in Ventnor.

BRIAN IRELAND

20 years of experience.

I nominated Brian, after he nominated the following:

CHRIS IRELAND

Who is Brian’s Father, with 42 years experience as a bartender, and Brian mentioned that his father taught him everything that he knows about being a bartender.

Brian also nominated the below mentioned 4 people:

JOHNNY WALSH

UNCLE DAVE from The Irish Pub

CHRIS CONNOR

BILLY NOLAN

JOHNNY “NOOCH” IANNUCCI

Nominated by a wonderful octogenarian listener, who said that Johnny was funny and caring, and that he should have been a television character on The Sopranos.”

Wayne Riffle from Absecon nominated three bartenders from The Black Cat in Absecon.

JOE BELL

JOHN SMITH

MIKE SMITH

Wayne so that each worked at The Black Cat for decades.

P.J. McGETTIGAN

The 19th Hole in Galloway Township

NICK PERONE

Nominated by his grandson Nick. Nick worked at Copsey’s, Atlantic City Race Track and Zaberer’s during his more than 50-year career.

JIM RICCIOTTI

Stephanie Troiano at

Maynard's in Margate

Worked with the legendary Jerry Blavat at Memories in Margate for more than 40 years.

MARK SUTOR

Works at Vagabond.

BIG AL TROIANO

Maynard's in Margate.

A legend.

LOUIE JOHNSON

Maynard’s in Margate.

DEAN CASTELLANI

Rocky Castellani’s

Here are 3 bartenders from the same establishment

JOHN TRACY

BILLY KERR

JOE PORCH

All 3 worked at The Brigantine Circle Bar.

Joe worked at The Sea Horse Pier, Piper’s Pub and Hotel Bar, all were located in Brigantine. Joe was also a baseball trivia genius.

BILL GUSSIE

Nominated by Tom Hand, Gussie when I want to be a teacher, and a great superintendent of public schools.

JOE MILLER

Joe was a bartender for more than 50 years. He worked at the rugby M and the characteristic trait honesty was used to describe him and how he lived his life.

BLANCHE

Nominated by Margie Hurley … Blanche is so famous, that you only have to use her first name. Blanche was known as, Blanche, the singing bartender at the Tropicana Hotel & Casino.

TED SPOER

Ted worked at The Rum Point and St. George’s Pub in Brigantine.

RICKY SCHNECKER

Dan Gudauskis nominated Ricky, who worked at Charlie’s Bar in Somers Point.

Dan told us that Ricky passed away on August 26, 2020 after a battle with brain cancer. He left 3 children and his wife. So young but had a huge impact on the world. Started working at a very young age.

HARRY “BUMP” POWERS

Kirk Conover nominated Harry "Bump" Powers of the Rugby/Ventura in Northfield. Harry is retired. “He had your favorite beer on the bar as soon as you sat down.”said Kirk.

BRETT O’MALLEY

Brett was nominated by Brian Ireland, who wrote:

”From Anthem and has been a nightclub bartender for literally 30 years.”

BRIAN McGARVEY

Nominated by Tom Foley. Brian worked at Caesars.

JOE PIERCE

Nominated by Kirk Conover. Brian worked at both The Black Cat and Hi Point Pub in Absecon.

RALPH SMITH

Jessica Caramma nominated Ralph Smith, who worked for more than 20 years at The Tilton Inn in Northfield.

Ralph is now a DJ.

MIKE WAZ

Erik Conover has nominated Mike, who tends bar at McGettigan’s 19th Hole in Galloway.

STEPHANIE TROIANO

Erik Conover also nominated Stephanie Troiano, who works at Maynard's in Margate.

MICKEY CELESTINO

Our last nomination came from Chris Seher.

Chris shared that Mickey was a bartender for more than 50 years, having worked for about 20 to 30 years at Tony’s Baltimore Grill and at various Atlantic City casinos.

HONORABLE MENTION:

KELSEY GRAMMER

Karen McDonald nominated Kelsey Grammer, who has fallen in love with Atlantic City … and, he has served as a celebrity bartender on countless occasions over the past three years.

Harry Hurley photo. Harry Hurley photo. loading...

Kelsey Grammer has been a great ambassador for the City of Atlantic City.

This ends our look at your favorite bartenders over the many years in the Atlantic City area.

Reading the many nominations, and the deserving people featured in this article… It really sheds light on the special rapport the bartenders have with their customers.

In many cases, lifelong friendships have been developed over the years.

This was a lot of fun to put together.

