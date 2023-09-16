Favorite Mexican Cuisine In The Atlantic City, New Jersey Area

Mexican cuisine is very popular all over America and right here in the Atlantic City, New Jersey area. Perhaps, it’s never been more popular than right now.

We asked our readers and on-air listeners to share their favorite Mexican food restaurants, located in the Atlantic City area.

This report features the opinion of more than 4 dozen people who responded to my social media Facebook poll.

We have many great establishments for you to consider as follows:

TACOS EL TIO - EGG HARBOR HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NEW JERSEY

Tacos El Tio, located at 6400 Black Horse Pike in Egg Harbor Township received more votes than any other Mexican cuisine restaurant.

We had Tacos El Tio last night for dinner … chicken fajitas and Chicken Ropa Tacos, with both white and brown rice and all of their great accompanying condiments.

Tacos El Tio servings are always generous and there’s enough left for a nice lunch today.

Lauren Hurley Lauriello also selected Tacos El Tio.

EL COYOTE - EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NEW JERSEY

David Campbell voted for El Coyoto, calling it “Absolutely Fantastic.”

Heres why … see below (3 photos) all look wonderful:

BECKY NORTON WOODS SUBMITS FIVE MEXICAN CUISINE RESTAURANTS

”Tough to choose one in this genre,” said Norton Woods.

Chido Burrito, Northfield.

El Coyote, Egg Harbor Township.

Mr. Gordos Taqueria, Ventnor City.

Bubbakoo's Burritos, Egg Harbor Township.

Resorts Casino Hotel Atlantic City.

“Such a cool fusion of different flavors. Photo below of the Nashville hot chicken burrito and the Buffalo beef (fried rice ball) Chiwawa,“ said Norton Woods.

MEXICO, ATLANTIC CITY & SHOUT-OUT TO LOS MACHETTES, MARMORA FROM JENNI BATTS

Jeni Batts said, “AC, Mexico, hands down.... but there is a new restaurant in Marmora called Los Machettes, on route 9, might be the best Mexican I have ever had..... Since living in San Diego..... It's Amazing and worth a shout out,” said Batta.

POP HAESER SUBMITS A RESTAURANT & FOOD TRUCK

Pop Haeser picks:

Restaurant: Fiesta Oaxaquena in Pleasantville.

in Pleasantville. Food truck: Tacos Al Carbon in Hammonton.

CHRISTINA THOMAS SHARES THREE PICKS

“I don't often take pictures but thought I had one from my favorite Atlantic County place (sadly I don't)I love El Tipicio in Somers Point. Tacos El Tio is good, too, and the other half loves Fiesta Mexicana in Hammonton. I travel to Camden county for my very favorite though,” said Thomas.

LISA FINERAN MISSES A LONG-TIME ATLANTIC CITY INSTITUTION THAT HAS CLOSED

Los Amigos closed after more than 40 years. It is missed by so many people, including Lisa Fineran.

Don Hurley also misses Los Amigos, saying that “This was always my favorite Mexican restaurant. See below, for a great Don P. Hurley photo.

ATLANTIC CITY REAL ESTATE PRO JO ANN DALY ALSO VOTES FOR …

“Mexico, Ventnor Avenue in Atlantic City,” said Daly.

Dawn Devlin Ruiz also selects “Mexico in AC. Been eating here for decades and have rarely gotten anything besides their Chicken Enchilada Suiza! Sooo so good!!”

Here is a Dawn Devlin Ruiz photo from “Mexico” in Atlantic City:

SANTOS SANTOS, III HAS A FAVORITE & REMEMBERS ONE FROM THE PAST

“Now it's Tacos El To but they don't hold a candle to my favorite from the past...Senior Rattler's,” said Santos.

JEN DOYLE VENEZIANI PAYS A NICE COMPLIMENT ABOUT OUR LIST:

Jen Doyle Veneziani wrote to her friend, “Judy Burns...memorize this list for when I visit.”

Thank you for taking the time to read our great readers and listeners selections of their favorite Mexican Cuisine in the Atlantic City, New Jersey.

As always …

Bon appétit.

