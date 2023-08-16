If there's one thing New Jersey knows, it's great Italian food.

Are you ready for a culinary road trip?

In my experience, it's difficult to find an Italian restaurant that has what I like to call "the best of both worlds."

Often times establishments serve you a ton of mediocre food or not enough high quality food.

Very few meet in the middle. I guess that is why many of us find "our place" and just stick to it.

What are the most popular dishes at Italian restaurants in America?

According to Foodicles, the top ten most ordered entrees in the U.S. are:

10. Fedducini Alfredo

9. Cioppino

8. Sausage and Peppers

7. Chicken Parmesan (I thought this would've been higher on the list)

6. Cheesy Garlic Bread (really?)

5. Baked Ziti

4. Penna Ala Vodka

3. Lasagna

2. Spaghetti and Meatballs

1. Pizza (makes sense)

I asked listeners on social media to shout out their absolute favorite Italian eateries.

As you could imagine, the response was phenomenal.

The top 15 span north to south and feature a wide variety of dining choices.

Some have been around for many years and specialize in the classics.

Others are newer and put a unique spin on an old-world style that goes back hundreds of years in some cases.

If there's a spot that you think should have made the top 15, please reach out and let me know. matt.ryan@townsquaremedia.com.

Start making your reservations. Here are the Italian restaurants in New Jersey that you must try at least once.

15 Beloved New Jersey Italian Restaurants Too Delectable Not to Try