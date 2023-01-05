Most of us are picky about where we decide to dine out. Why shouldn't we be? We're paying for the meal.

Usually, we find our go-to and stick with it and occasionally take a suggestion from a friend.

A Tik Tik influencer is getting noticed for making quite the claim. She says she hates all of the Italian restaurants in the tri-state area.

That's right. Not just New Jersey, but New York and Pennsylvania as well.

Meet Francesca. According to her Tik Tok video, she's an Italian American.

She has a bunch of videos that deal with New Jersey travel, cuisine, and lifestyle.

Her latest Tik Tok may be going viral for the wrong reasons.

In it, she bluntly says she "hates almost all of the Italian restaurants she's been to in the tri-state." Hate is a strong word, right?

Francesca adds that most Italian restaurants in New Jersey aren't authentic and that they are "Italian-American." Therefore, the food is cheap and lazy. Ouch.

What makes Italian-American food bad? According to Francesca it "lacks taste and texture" and it's all the same.



To be fair, she's not altogether wrong about some Italian restaurants being a little predictable.

I'll also give Francesca credit because she wraps up the video by asking viewers to drop recommendations in the comment section of the video.

Over the next few weeks, she'll be visiting these restaurants to find out if she can finally find authentic Italian cuisine that is up to her standards.

Let's take a look at the legendary eateries that Francesca should try and those that viewers are voting for. Is your favorite on here? If not, let me know! matt@943thepoint.com

15 Beloved New Jersey Italian Restaurants Too Delectable Not to Try