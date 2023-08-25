While one Italian eatery is closing, another is taking its place.

This new restaurant with roots in New York has a great reputation.

Get our free mobile app

When opening an Italian restaurant in Ocean County, or anywhere in New Jersey for that matter, one has to understand that there is plenty of tasty competition.

It wasn't too long ago that a new restaurant featuring "modern Italian cuisine" opened up as one of the anchors of The Shoppes at Hooper in Toms River.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

It's hard to tell from the outside, but this restaurant was beautiful, and the food was amazing.

L'Osteria via Facebook L'Osteria via Facebook loading...

It was a little pricy, but they promoted fine dining. I don't know whether it was the location or something we're not privy to, but L'Osteria just had its grand opening in December of last year.

I wish the staff and owners the best of luck.

Today, Shore News Network spotted a sign hanging at the former L'Osteria.

Shore News Network Shore News Network loading...

I checked out the site patriciasoftomsriver.com and it was just a landing page with an option to be put on a mailing list.

It turns out the name of the new restaurant going in is actually Patrizia's.

If that sounds familiar it's because Patrizia's restaurants have expanded so much, they've almost become a chain.

There are multiple locations in New York and Florida, and there's also one here in Jersey. You can find it in Red Bank.

Patrizia's says they are about traditional family dining.

Founders, chefs, and brothers, Giacomo and Gennaro Alaio were both born in Naples, Italy, and came to the United States when they were just 8 and 10 years old to live in Brooklyn with their grandparents. Coming from a long line of restaurateurs, they were brought up in the restaurant business and always managed to find odd jobs after school in their father's pizza shop. In the summer months, Giacomo would go back to Naples and work in his cousin’s restaurant in the Spanish Quarters of Naples. It was there that he acquired a passion for cooking. He learned that simple and fresh ingredients make great food. He decided to bring the authentic and simple recipes of the Neapolitan cuisine back to New York and in 1991, they opened up their first Patrizia's restaurant in the Bronx. Through their passion and commitment to serving delicious, authentic Italian food, using only the finest and freshest ingredients, Giacomo and Gennaro have succeeded in opening ten more restaurants located throughout the Tri-State area.

No grand opening date has been set yet.