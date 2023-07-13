Flyers Community Caravan Tour Dates Announced for South Jersey

A summer tradition in South Jersey is the Flyers Community Caravan and their "Shore Tour" is back for their seventh season of fun with three stops in Cape May County.

For the Summer of 2023, the Flyers Community Caravan will be visiting the Jersey Shore from July 18 to July 20 featuring exclusive Flyers-themed giveaways and activities including a slap shot target, an inflatable hockey rink, and bungee run! Each stop of the Community Caravan will include appearances by Flyers' Mascot "Gritty", Flyers In-Arena Host Everett Jackson, the Flyers Ice Team, and Flyers Alumni. For fans attending the three stops on the Community Caravan Tour, they will have the opportunity to get Flyers' themed giveaway items such as Flyers Cross Body Bags, Gritty Beach Blankets, Flyers Chip Clips, and more.

Here are the three locations and dates for the Flyers Community Caravan Shore Tour this summer:

*Tuesday, July 18 in North Wildwood at 4 pm

*Wednesday, July 19 Ocean City at 12 pm

*Thursday, July 20 in Sea Isle City at 330 pm

For more information about each stop of the 2023 Flyers Community Caravan, it is recommended to reach out to the individual towns: Sea Isle City, Ocean City, and Wildwood.