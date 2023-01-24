Famous Brazilian restaurant has sights on another NJ mall site

Famous Brazilian restaurant set to open in Bridgewater

There has been a demand for this unique dining experience, hence the expansion.

Fogo de Chão chefs are famous for their culinary art of churrasco

BRIDGEWATER — A famous Brazilian steakhouse is expanding its footprint with another New Jersey location.

Fogo de Chão applied to the Bridgewater Township to transfer ownership of the Ruby Tuesday liquor license to the chain, according to MyCentralJersey.com. Ruby Tuesday closed its location at Towne Center in 2018 and the site has been vacant ever since then.

The restaurant where guests can dine at an open-air churrasco bar while watching gaucho chefs display the culinary art of churrasco as they butcher, prepare, and grill cuts of meat over an open flame, announced it is starting 2023 with 12 domestic and international leases and development agreements signed, with more in the works for later this year.

“We are honored that the demand for our unique dining experience in both new and existing markets remains strong as we continue to grow our brand on a global scale. Where there is demand, we will expand, and we are thrilled to bring the culinary art of churrasco to more communities this year,” said Barry McGowan, chief executive officer of Fogo de Chão.

Google Maps/Townsquare Media illustration Google Maps/Townsquare Media illustration loading...

At the new restaurants developed in 2023, there will be new and engaging social gathering spaces layered throughout Bar Fogo and the dining room will provide conversational areas for patrons to linger and enjoy.

Dry-aged meat lockers for in-house aging will display cuts of meat such as a 32 oz. long bone Tomahawk Ribeye, aged for a minimum of 42 days for rich flavor, according to a statement.

No date for the opening of the restaurant in Bridgewater Commons has been announced but it is expected to open this year.

The other new locations in the Garden State will be in Paramus and Wayne.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.