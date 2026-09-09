If you drive around New Jersey, your impression might be that there are not a lot of happy people in the Garden State.

Well, you apparently are wrong.

Besides the people honking. and beeping, and flipping the New Jersey state bird, there are a lot of happy people in New Jersey.

Really!

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Photo by MI PHAM on Unsplash Photo by MI PHAM on Unsplash

New Jersey Named 2nd Happiest State in the Country

WalletHub did a study in the United States to try to determine how many people are happy.

The result found that Hawaii was the happiest state - and, New Jersey was second happiest.

Who knew? Hawaii - and us!

Why are we so happy? The study found that New Jersey has the 2nd highest share of households earning over $75,000 a year. (So - money can buy happiness!)

New Jersey also has a lot of happily married people. We have the second lowest rate of divorce and separation in the country.

The Garden State also has low rates of suicide and people who are depressed.

From the study's editors:

"New Jersey is the second-happiest state, with the lowest share of people reporting traumatic events during their childhood and the fifth-highest life satisfaction rate. The state also has the lowest depression rate and the highest share of people who have supportive relationships and love in their lives. All these factors come together to create the conditions for good mental health."

So, yes, we are happy!

SOURCE: WalletHub