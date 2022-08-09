Former 6ABC Reporter Launches App You and Your Friends Will Love
Social Media continues to explode, and people are using it in all sorts of ways.
Personally, I'm amazed at the people who are always asking for recommendations on platforms like Facebook. I've seen people in Facebook groups ask for restaurant recommendations and handyman recommendations, but also things like heart surgeon recommendations and house of worship recommendations!
I mean you're going to trust strangers in a Facebook group to suggest where you should go to get major surgery - or "pathways to the afterlife recommendations"?
You're asking people you never met - and, you're throwing personal information about yourself out there for all to see.
In addition to that, how do you know these people you're asking about restaurant recommendations even life the same kind of food or "food experience" that you do? Maybe you like the finer things in life while the people answering you thing McDonald's and Burger King is a "special night out." (Not that there's anything wrong with that!)
Well, enter Ali Gorman. You may remember her as the long time medical and health reporter for 6abc in Philadelphia. She was a popular reporter on the station from 2008 - late 2021. Gorman left the TV station to launch a new APP that you can use to share recommendations among your own circle of friends.
The App is called TruFaves and, according to Gorman, "The best recommendations come from people you know and trust. TruFaves makes it quicker, easier, and more private to swap the information." She says, "The recommendations can range from looking for a great restaurant all the way to more serious such as needing a find a surgeon for a medical problem."
With TruFaves you are sharing recommendations from your own "life circle" - it's people you know well and trust. The TruFaves website says it's "recommendations from your most trusted sources."
Gorman says the idea came about when she was visiting friends in New York City:
"We all went to dinner and were doing what women often do-- swap recommendations. One friend was raving about a new fitness class, another was talking about a book she had just read. I was asking for restaurant recommendations for a city I was planning on visiting soon. Another was asking if anyone had a good online nutritionist.