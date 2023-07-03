Former Oakcrest, WWE Star Darren Drozdov has passed away

Former Oakcrest high school quarterback and WWE Superstar Darren "Droz" Drozdov has passed away at the age of 54 due to natural causes.

Drozdov's 11 sacks are a single-season record and his 21 are still the most in Falcons history. He also has the second most tackles in Falcons history with 272. He was also named to the Cape-Atlantic League 20th Century team by Prime Events.

Get our free mobile app

Drozdov also played college football at the University of Maryland and played in six regular-season games, for Denver in 1993 as a rookie free agent.

After his football playing days came to an end, he entered the world of sports entertainment, wrestling for the WWE starting in 1998. He had his career cut short on October 5, 1999, when he fractured two vertebrae in his neck, leaving him a quadriplegic, ending his in-ring career.

He continued to work for the WWE in various capacities after his in-ring career was cut short including as a writer for their website and magazine.

The WWE posted this statement on its website.

WWE is saddened to learn that Darren Drozdov passed away on Friday, June 30, at age 54. An imposing force in the ring, Darren Drozdov became a notable figure in WWE, known to fans as both Puke and Droz during his time as an in-ring competitor. Drozdov was a gifted athlete before coming to WWE, playing football at the University of Maryland before stints in the NFL with the New York Jets, Philadelphia Eagles, and Denver Broncos. Drozdov captivated audiences in the late 1990s with his time spent in the Legion of Doom teaming with Animal and his Droz’s World vignettes. WWE extends its condolences to Darren Drozdov’s family, friends and fans.