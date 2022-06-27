Former Philadelphia Phillies pitcher and MVP of the 2008 World Series, Cole Hamels, was seen recently having breakfast at Uncle Bill's Pancake House in Ocean City.

Could he be thinking about a comeback with that cup of coffee?

According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, Hamels is thinking of making a return to the diamond, but not until next season.

Cole Hamels has decided to take his time with his comeback plans and try next spring rather than rush things. He called off a comeback a year ago when he experienced a setback after signing with the Dodgers. Hamels, 38, has thrown just 3 ¹/₃ innings since 2019 but is a career 163-game winner.

Hamels last pitched for the Phillies in 2015 before getting traded to Texas, where he spent three more seasons. After his time with the Rangers he pitched in Chicago for the Cubs for two seasons.

He made one appearance for the Braves in 2020, which is the last time he has appeared in the majors.

He signed with the Los Angels Dodgers in 2021, but never pitched for them due to an injury.

The 38-year-old, who last pitched in a major league game in 2020, has 163 career wins, a 3.43 ERA, and 2560 strikeouts during his big league career.