We've already seen a migration of tagged great white sharks heading north past New Jersey.

Now, they're being followed by sea turtles!

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Ocearch.org Ocearch.org

Here Come the Sea Turtles!

Our friends at Ocearch.org keep an eye out for tracked sharks. We can visit their website at any time and see a map-full of sharks being tracked, mostly up and down the East Coast.

Recently we've seen a migration of sharks north as the waters off the coast start to warm.

Now, we're seeing the same migration by some large sea turtles. Latest ping show several of the turtles just off the coast of New Jersey.

Photo by Timur Kozmenko on Unsplash Photo by Timur Kozmenko on Unsplash

Tallulah is a leatherback sea turtle, and just after 2:30 am today (July 1, 2026), she pinged right off Ocean City, New Jersey. When she was tagged this past April, Tallulah measured 5 foot three inches long, and weighed a hefty 990 pounds! That's a BIG turtle!

Wassaw Will, a loggerhead sea turtle, pinged just after 2:30 this morning as well. Will pinged in the Delaware Bay, a little up from Cape May. When she was tagged in May 2025, she measured 3 foot 3 inches long.

Tupelo, a loggerhead sea turtle, also pinged at about this same time this morning. She was just off Norfolk, North Carolina, but headed this way. She's 4 foot 11, weighing in at 630 pounds.

Photo by Mike Daines via Getty Images Photo by Mike Daines via Getty Images

Have you seen a sea turtle in the water? How big was it?

SOURCE: Ocearch.org

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