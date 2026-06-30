Most Jersey Shore towns are known for one thing: their boardwalks.

Brigantine is known for not having one.

That might sound like a downside at first, but ask the people who love this South Jersey beach town, and they'll tell you it's exactly what makes it special.

From Ocean City to Wildwood, boardwalks are part of the Jersey Shore experience. They're packed with rides, games, food stands, and crowds that stretch late into the night.

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Brigantine went in a completely different direction.

Instead of amusement rides and souvenir shops, you'll find wide beaches, protected dunes, quiet neighborhoods, and a laid-back atmosphere that's become harder to find along the shore.

Brigantine: A South Jersey Shore Town Set Apart

Located just across the bridge from Atlantic City, Brigantine could have easily become another bustling beach destination.

Instead, it has embraced a slower pace. Visitors come here to spend long days on the sand, fish, paddle, watch wildlife, or simply enjoy a beach day without fighting massive crowds.

For many locals, that's the biggest reason they wouldn't change a thing.

Not every Jersey Shore town has to be built around a boardwalk.

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Locals Love Brigantine’s Laid-Back Vibe

Brigantine proves that sometimes the best attraction is simply the beach itself. Without the flashing lights, nonstop noise, or packed promenades, the town has carved out an identity that's uniquely its own.

For visitors looking to escape the crowds without giving up the Shore experience, Brigantine remains one of South Jersey's most underrated beach towns.

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