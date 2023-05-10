Fort Monmouth Entrance (Laura Kirkpatrick)

Time to rev up those appetites! For the first time ever there will be a Boujee Foodie Con taking place at Fort Monmouth.

Renee Lam-Whiteman, co-organizer of this all-day outdoor food convention, says there will be all kinds of food to try and music to enjoy.

"We're going to have live music, we have a band lineup, we even have the Daly Irish Dancers to start off the day," Lam-Whiteman said.

Melanie Carpenter, co-organizer of this all-day outdoor food convention says there will be a lot of great food trucks and vendors on site for you to check out.

"We have over 25 vendors that are food, drinks, and also, different kinds of services," Carpenter said.

Entrance to Fort Monmouth in 2017 Entrance to Fort Monmouth (Marko Georgiev/Getty Images) loading...

Some of those services include wine tasting, massage sessions, a charcuterie board workshop, and something to help you with your social media game.

"We're going to have a free 360-degree photo booth from timeless impressions that people can use for their social media posts," Carpenter said.

There will be traditional food trucks at the event and make-shift set ups for those who don't have a food truck.

"The restaurants that don't necessarily have a food truck, we are going to provide tents and space for them and they'll be cooking under tents and giving out samples and then people can purchase whatever food they're offering," Carpenter said.

Bobex-73 via Getty Stock/ThinkStock Bobex-73 via Getty Stock/ThinkStock loading...

Renee and Melanie have formed a new business they're running with for this event called CW events.

The idea for this Boujee Foodie Con came to light following a trip Renee went on to Japan.

"I actually saw a street vendor fair in Japan and it just kind of changed my outlook of street food," Lam-Whiteman said. "I never thought of the elevated levels of food that could be served or should be served -- I hadn't seen anything like that in America and kind of brought it over here."

You'll be able to take part in eating contests, watch chef throw downs and other culinary contests take shape, enjoy live music, and watch the kids have fun with some carnival games.

113739318 Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

Carpenter says that Tether View CEO Michael Abboud is donating the rental proceeds from the event to Oceanport First Aid who will also receive 100 tickets via donation to the event along with Eatontown First Responders thanks to Riverwalkcenter.com.

As for the food you'll be able to sample and buy, there's a bunch of great local vendors that will be there.

The Butcher’s Block , Long Branch

, Long Branch Pancho Mexican Kitchen , Little Silver and Colts Neck

, Little Silver and Colts Neck Mav’s Top Bun , artisanal cinnamon buns with a cult following and pop up locations

, artisanal cinnamon buns with a cult following and pop up locations Goodlife Coffee Mobile Barista , serving the tri state area

, serving the tri state area Your Sister’s Balls , award winning local family recipe meatballs and Italian favorites

, award winning local family recipe meatballs and Italian favorites Safu Sushi , Downtown Toms River

, Downtown Toms River Exotic Bowls , acai fruit bowls, smoothies, and bubble teas to power you through the day

, acai fruit bowls, smoothies, and bubble teas to power you through the day Masha Moro Caviar , Monmouth Beach

, Monmouth Beach Wholesome Catering and Personal Chef Services , Red Bank, offering a charcuterie board workshop

, Red Bank, offering a charcuterie board workshop Stefie the Sommelier , wine tastings

, wine tastings Honeysuckle Nectary Apiary & Garden s, local New Jersey Honey

s, local New Jersey Honey Birdsmouth Beer , all lager craft brewery in Oceanport, NJ

, all lager craft brewery in Oceanport, NJ Q Company Barbecue , Premium Smoked BBQ catering

, Premium Smoked BBQ catering Alfonso’s Catering , Rahway, NJ, food trucks, catering services, and G’s Munchies Cafe

, Rahway, NJ, food trucks, catering services, and G’s Munchies Cafe Mr. Q’s Island Eats , Seafood and BBQ with flavors inspired by the Islands of Key West

, Seafood and BBQ with flavors inspired by the Islands of Key West Best Day Ever Ice Cream Truck

Crazy Corn 05

Latin Bites

Dim Sum World

Green’s Natural Foods Inc

Hearthly Burger

Some of the local artists that will be performing include So Watt, The Earth Monkeys, Laura G. Music, Damian and the DCQ, Kül d’Sack, and Lakehouse Music Academy Bands.

You can purchase tickets in advance for $15 at www.eventbrite.com or $20 day of event at the gate and children under 10 are free.

The event takes place on June 3 from 11:00 am to 9:00 pm and on June 4 from 11:00 am to 7:00 pm and you can get updates at @boujee_foodie_con on Instagram and on Facebook @boujeefoodiecon.

