Free Tomatoes Giveaway on Atlantic City, Wildwood Boardwalks

Jersey tomatoes are delicious and today they are free!

To promote the state's tomato crop, the promotions staff from the New Jersey Department of Agriculture will be on the Atlantic City and Wildwood boardwalks today beginning at 1 pm giving away Jersey Fresh grape tomatoes to beachgoers and tomato lovers.

The promotion is similar to one the NJ Dept. of Agriculture did earlier this month with Jersey Fresh blueberries.

Here's where to get your free Jersey Fresh tomatoes today:

In Wildwood, the NJ Dept. of Agriculture team will be at East Schellenger Ave and the Boardwalk, near Morey's Piers.

In Atlantic City, you can find the Dept. of Agriculture tomato giveaway at New York Ave. and the Boardwalk, near Ripley's Believe It or Not.

By the way, this giveaway is also taking place today on the Seaside Heights Boardwalk.

The tomato giveaway goes on until supplies last. The NJ Dept of Agriculture doesn't say how many tomatoes will be given to each tomato lover interested, but they do suggest going to FindJerseyFresh.com to see recipes that include our delicious Jersey Fresh tomatoes.

Between a tasty homemade pasta sauce mixed in with a garden salad, I think we already have a pretty good handle on how to serve our Jersey tomatoes.

According to the NJ Dept of Agriculture, New Jersey is annually among the top 10 producers of tomatoes in the U.S.

In 2020, New Jersey had a production value of $48 million for tomatoes, when Garden State farmers harvested 80 million pounds of tomatoes on 3,100 acres. Now, that's a lot of tomatoes!

