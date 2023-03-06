An Amazing Dining Experience Will Be Replacing Freehold, NJ’s Game Time Bar Grill

Every now and then, having something that's a little over the top, or extravagant is really fun.

For example, I don't often eat ice cream but when I do I like to go to Iceberg in Lavallette and get a massive chocolate peanut butter sundae.

It's not something I like to get often, but when I do it is truly decadent.

There's a restaurant coming to Freehold New Jersey and what makes it unique is that like my chocolate peanut butter sundae, it's a truly decadent experience.

It's a restaurant that offers dinner and dessert exclusively, but on the weekends plans on serving brunch.

The desserts are what I think really set this place apart.

This restaurant will have its own dessert chef whose one job is to make sure these over-the-top desserts come out picture-perfect.

From bread pudding with a caramel drizzle to homemade cream puffs with vanilla ice cream to a sundae that serves up to 14 people, the dessert menu sounds amazing.

There's also a whiskey-infused dark chocolate cake, yum!

As far as dinner goes, again this place doesn't do anything halfway.

They serve up giant stuffed meatballs, garlic toast with eggplant, fresh pasta, Prime Rib, Lobster and so much more.

On top of all of the food, this new restaurant will feature a live deejay on the weekends.

So, What Brand New Restaurant Is Coming To Freehold New Jersey?

It's going to replace the Game Time Bar and Grill off Schanck Road in Freehold.

Across from iPlay America, this place is in a prime spot to attract customers.

According to APP, The Loaded Spoon will be opening on March 17th in Freehold.

If you want to visit, you'll be able to find them at 108 Schanck Road, Freehold Township.

