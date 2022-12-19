Fun City Adventure Park is Coming to Millville

As a parent, I can remember so many days when we looked for something fun and constructive for the kids to do, especially during bad weather, when it was too cold to play outside, or for a party.

Well, You're in luck. Here it is.

Here's a place to take the kids where they could jump on trampolines, play in a foam pit or on battle beams, ride the zipline, or hang out in an arcade.

Fun City Adventure Park announced Wednesday they will be opening at the Union Lake Crossing in Millville.

Fun City Adventure Park plans to take over the old Dick's Sporting goods location by mid-2023. Fun Park will also feature dodgeball, basketball, a playground, a battle beam, a foam pit, bumper ball, and an arcade. If space allows, the facility may also include bumper cars, according to a release.

There's a chance you have heard of Fun City before. The company currently operates 20 locations in seven states extending from Maine to New Jersey, with 13 additional sites under construction or with signed leases—including initial locations in New York, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Illinois, and Kansas.

The first Jersey location in Blackwood opened in 2022.

"After a successful debut in Blackwood, we look forward to bringing our diverse blend of recreational activities to the greater Millville-Vineland market," said Nick Zhang, the company's general manager. "Union Lake Crossing's strong tenant mix, easy access and wide geographic draw made it a logical spot for our second New Jersey location."

Union Lake Crossing, on Rt-47 at Cumberland Crossing, serves the greater Millville-Vineland market and brings Fun City Adventure Park closer to Atlantic and Cape May County parents looking for a fun place to take the kids for their next birthday party or fun day.

