Popular National Retailer Opening 1st NJ Stores in South Jersey

A popular national retailer of Western and workwear is expanding and will open its first two New Jersey locations in South Jersey.

Boot Barn has announced its plans to open locations in Millville and Cherry Hill this year.

Boot Barn has leased a store at Union Lake Crossing, Rt-47 at Cumberland Crossing, to serve the greater Millville-Vineland market.

The Union Lake Crossing store will be among two initial locations that Boot Barn is opening in New Jersey later this year, as the 303-unit chain pushes northward along the East Coast from existing locations in Delaware and Pennsylvania.

The Cherry Hill Boot Barn store will open in the Garden State Pavilion at 2232 Marlton Pike W. in late May. The store will take over the space in the shopping center formerly occupied by Modell’s.

Currently operating in 38 states, Boot Barn ranks as the nation's leading lifestyle retailer of western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories for men, women and children.

Boot Barn's Union Lake Crossing store is expected to debut this fall, occupying a space between Party City and Xfinity.

The chain will join a mix led by Target, along with Shop-Rite, Kohl's, Ross Dress For Less, Staples, PetSmart, Famous Footwear, Party City, Five Below, Buffalo Wild Wings, Moe's Southwest Grill, and Sonic.

Boot Barn's website says they have been in business since 1978.

We say that our customers feed America, build America, and protect America. With an uncompromising desire to support the local communities we serve, we proudly offer the broadest selection of cowboy boots, work boots, western wear, workwear, western-inspired fashion, and outdoor gear. It is an honor to support the varying lifestyles of the people who make our country so great.

Commenting on his company's decision to open at the center, Boot Barn VP-Real Estate Charlie Arbing said: "We are excited to be opening one of our first two New Jersey stores at Union Lake Crossing and believe that we will be well received by consumers in the expansive Cumberland County market this property draws from."

