Experts May Not Think New Jersey Is Fun, But Here Are 10 Fun Things To Do This Weekend

Sorry New Jersey, you're not as fun a state as you may think, according to experts.

Personally though when it comes to fun, I think New Jersey is a great state to visit for a little bit of everything.

Do you want a fun day on the beach? We've got you covered.

Do you want to hike gorgeous trails, and see beautiful lakes? We've got that for you as well.

Do you want to spend a day eating some of the best pizza you've ever had in your life? Well, again Jersey has that for you too.

No matter what you're into, Jersey has a little something for everyone which I think makes it such a fun place to live.

We've got these adorable little towns, really neat museums, and a vibrant music scene that's worth checking out.

Now that I've built up the Garden State, it may be time to break the news that we apparently aren't as fun a state as we think it is.

I know it may be hard to believe, I mean it's Jersey, we're the best state, aren't we?

Apparently, the experts at Wallethub don't necessarily agree.

They ranked the most fun states in the country based on a few key items such as access to movie theatres, nightlife, state parks, entertainment, and dining.

Now, I look at those factors and think Jersey's got all of those we should be near the top of the list for the country's most fun state!

However, the experts at WalletHub ranked New Jersey the 36th most fun state out of 50.

I couldn't believe this!

The country's most fun state is apparently California, and the country's least fun state is Mississippi.

Personally, I think Jersey is a lot more fun than California, in fact here are 10 super fun things you can do this weekend in the Garden State.