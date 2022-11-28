Many famous celebrities call or have called New Jersey home, and many of those stars made their mark by making people laugh. So, who is the funniest person ever from New Jersey?

Photo by Ben White on Unsplash Photo by Ben White on Unsplash loading...

When you spend a minute thinking about it, New Jersey may be one of the funniest states in the nation. It's amazing how many celebrities from the Garden State can make you laugh.

That's what makes it so hard to come up with the single funniest person from New Jersey, but that is exactly what the website Cracked did when they named the funniest person from every state in the nation.

Photo by Bogomil Mihaylov on Unsplash Photo by Bogomil Mihaylov on Unsplash loading...

To be honest, New Jersey is such a funny state, they were not able to name just one person as the funniest in the Garden State. They actually named two.

But before we get to that, let's take a look at some of the funny New Jersey people that didn't get chosen.

Premiere Of Netflix's "The Irishman" - Arrivals Getty Images loading...

For me, the first and most obvious name that came to mind was the legendary Joe Pesci. He has played some very serious roles, but when he decides to be funny, there are few who do it better than he does.

What about Jon Stewart? He is smart, loved, generous, and very, very funny. But he wasn't the top choice in this article either.

Lou Russo, Townsquare Media Lou Russo, Townsquare Media loading...

There are other big names from the past and present that should be mentioned, like the great Jack Nicholson, Jerry Lewis, Chelsea Handler, John Travolta, Nathan Lane, and Joe Piscopo.

With names like that, is there a name that we would all agree deserves this comedy honor? The answer is yes, but it will take two names, and those names are Abbott & Costello.

Abbott And Costello Getty Images loading...

These pioneers in comedy were historic and amazing, and who would argue that their names belong at the top of this list? Certainly not me.

Check Out These New Jersey Celebrity Yearbook Photos

The Top 15 Places In New Jersey You Are Most Likely To See A Celebrity We dug in to find the most likely places in New Jersey to spot a celeb. Work your way to number one to see the most likely place to see the stars!