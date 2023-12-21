The Top 10 Christmas Movies People Are Watching In New Jersey

🎥 Do you have a favorite Christmas movie?

🎥 Almost everybody has a beloved film they watch every holiday season.

🎥 Is yours one of the films most watched this time of year?

Most people have an immediate answer when asked which holiday movie is their favorite. For me, my top 5 never change.

In no particular order, I MUST watch Elf, National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, How The Grinch Stole Christmas with Jim Carrey, A Christmas Story, and The Holiday starring both Kate Winslet and Cameron Diaz. If I don't watch those films each and every year, Christmas hasn't really come.

Of course, holiday movies aren't what Christmas is all about, but it is a beloved tradition that I cherish within the season year after year. These movies warm my heart. I know I'm not the only one.

Whether your favorite film is the original Miracle On 34th Street, It's A Wonderful Life, or the original classic based on Charles Dickens' novel A Christmas Carol, everyone has a favorite movie that embodies that warm and fuzzy Christmas feeling we all chase every single holiday season.

According to the folks at Casino.com, New Jersey has 10 specific holiday films that MUST be enjoyed for Christmas every year.

10.) The Polar Express



via GIPHY

Long story short, it's about a kid who needs a little help believing in the magic of the season once more. What's not to love?

9.) Miracle On 34th Street



via GIPHY

Another homage to the importance of believing in the magic and beauty of giving.

8.) The Grinch



via GIPHY

Proof that anyone can feel the love that comes with the holiday season if they see beyond the commercialism.

7.) Love Actually



via GIPHY

The epitome of love and loss during the holiday season.

6.) Home Alone 2: Lost In New York



via GIPHY

Kevin McAllister saves the day when 2 robbers try to destroy a toy store's good works. LOVE this one!

5.) Home Alone



via GIPHY

Who doesn't love Joe Pesci, Daniel Stern, and Macaulay Culkin?

4.) A Christmas Story



via GIPHY

This is one that so many of us can't get through Christmas Day without watching. It really captures the magic of the season from when we were children.

3.) A Christmas Carol



via GIPHY

The ULTIMATE Christmas classic, am I right?!

2.) It's A Wonderful Life



via GIPHY

A HUGE reminder that life could be SO MUCH WORSE this time of year.

1.) Elf



via GIPHY

You know the famous line, right? "The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear.

Any movies you'd add to this list? Let us know on the app!

Source: Casinos.com

