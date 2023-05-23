Best Gangster Movies In History Are Dominated By New Jersey Celebrities

Best Gangster Movies In History Are Dominated By New Jersey Celebrities

Photo by steve woods on Unsplash

Who doesn’t love a good gangster movie? Here in New Jersey, we love them a lot, and some of the greatest actors New Jersey has ever produced have helped propel great gangster movies to the top of the all-time best list.

Photo by Tsvetoslav Hristov on Unsplash
loading...

Before we dig into how the great Garden State actors excelled in the best gangster movies ever, we have to determine which movies the experts say top the list in this genre.

We checked out what the well-respected website Stacker lists as the best gangster movies of all time and it doesn’t take long to see just how much New Jersey influence is on the list.

Getty Images
loading...

The #9 movie on the list, L.A. Confidential features the amazing Danny DeVito, and it doesn’t get more New Jersey than that.  And then right there at #8 is The Irishman, which of course features Joe Pesci, and as you've probably guessed, this isn’t the only time we’ll be using his name in this article.

Getty Images
loading...

As a matter of fact, we’re about to talk about him, and another great New Jersey actor who both starred in the classic gangster movie Goodfellas. Joe Pesci was of course joined by fellow New Jersey actor Ray Liotta in that one.

Getty Images
loading...

The number two gangster movie of all time, according to this list, is Pulp Fiction, and we all know that New Jersey actor John Travolta starred in that one, and for the record, so did the Garden State’s Bruce Willis.

Getty Images
loading...

For the record, the #1 gangster movie on the list is, of course, The Godfather, and no New Jersey actors are in the main parts of this one. Just think how much better it would be if there were! Let's not forget, though, that some of the filming of The Godfather happened in the Garden State.

The Best 90's Movies Starring New Jersey Celebrities

25 Greatest Movies You Can't Stop Watching Starring New Jersey Actors

5 Movies You Might Not Know Were Filmed In New Jersey

Filed Under: best gangster movies, best mob actors, best mob movies, Danny Devito, gangster movies, goodfellas, Joe Pesci, John Travolta, la confidential, mob movies, New Jersey actors, New Jersey celebrities, new jersey movies, Pulp Fiction, ray liotta, The Godfather
Categories: Community, Entertainment
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From Cat Country 107.3