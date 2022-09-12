Galloway Police Seek Victims of Woman’s Fraud Schemes

Galloway Police are taking a more aggressive approach to find potential victims of a fraud artist who has been preying on local people with bogus investment schemes.

Police say Wei Song, 59, and her boyfriend Botao Liu, 52, conspired to rip off people, especially those who speak only Chinese or limited English. Song and Liu are in custody in the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

The pair are known for moving frequently, most recently having an address in Egg Harbor Township. They were arrested by Bensalem, Pa. Police on Aug. 18 on outstanding warrants from Galloway. Township.

On Friday, Galloway Police released a photo of Wei Song asking for information on anyone who believes they lost money to the woman.

Police say that in 2014 the woman invited a woman from China to stay with her at home at the time in Galloway Township, then proceeded to steal at least $600,000 from the woman under the guise that the money was for "investment opportunities"

A year-long investigation by Galloway Township Police revealed that Song "defrauded one victim of over $600,000 cash, wrote millions of dollars in bad checks, and incurred over $3,000,000 in identity theft losses against the victim," police said. Liu conspired with her in these crimes.

As we reported on Sept 1, Wei Song often used the aliases Coco Li, Min Wang, and Juny Li.

Police are now looking for others who have been taken advantage of by this pair, believing there are "numerous other victims."

If you know of someone who may have been financially victimized by either of these individuals, contact Detective Timothy Giberson at 609-652-3705 ext. 386.

