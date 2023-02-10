Gambling on Super Bowl in NJ? How to keep yourself in check

Have you placed any wagers on the Super Bowl? Are you planning to use a betting app or head to a sports book before Sunday's kickoff?

Hopefully you know your limits.

According to Felicia Grondin, executive director of the Council on Compulsive Gambling of New Jersey, calls to their helpline tend to spike in the week or so following the NFL championship game.

And there will be no shortage of opportunities to place bets this Sunday — perhaps with even more interest among New Jersey residents, given the fact that the Philadelphia Eagles are part of the fun.

"There's going to be a lot of advertising over the course of the game, encouraging people to gamble," Grondin said. "There are going to be those people who have never placed a bet that say, 'I'm gonna do so,' and then there's going to be those people struggling with a gambling problem."

How to control your betting

SIphotography SIphotography loading...

It may be best for someone with a gambling problem to avoid watching the Super Bowl altogether, Grondin said. If a problem gambler wishes to watch the game, she said, they should do so in the company of a supportive person who is aware of their struggle.

For many people, placing bets on the big game is simply a fun change of pace from everyday life. But there are also many people who find it hard to control themselves when the wagering begins.

If you're placing bets, Grondin recommends following these guidelines:

Take a break when the gambling "is no longer fun."

Know the game and the odds.

Make a plan and set limits on how much time/money will be spent on gambling.

Never borrow money to gamble or bet money you can't afford to lose.

Treat gambling as a form of entertainment, not as a way to make money.

Understand that "the house usually wins."

Folks in New Jersey wagered at least $143 million on last year's Super Bowl between the Bengals and the Rams. Sports books and apps profited about $8 million total off of those wagers.

The Council's 24/7 confidential helpline is reachable at 800-GAMBLER. Help is also available through an online chat.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.