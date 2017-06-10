10 Things You Didn’t Know About Garth Brooks

Garth Brooks is the most successful country entertainer of all time, and he's right next to Elvis Presley in terms of all-time album sales. More than anyone else, he's responsible for modernizing country music. Brooks made sure all of his influences — from Kiss to James Taylor to George Strait — could be heard across his catalog of studio albums and greatest hits packages. Nothing was the same in country music after Brooks hit it big, and few were complaining.

While he retired from the road and for the most part stayed out of the public eye to raise his daughters, Garthmania is back in full swing, almost like he never left. He's due to wrap a three-year world tour in 2017, but it's unlikely he'll sit still after that. There's a lot to know about this megastar, so while his life has been well-documented, there may be a few things that even the most loyal fans aren't aware of. Here are 10 things you might not know about Mr. Brooks.

7 Country Artists Who Changed Names Mid-Career