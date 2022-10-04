Girl on TikTok Says She Was Almost Kidnapped At Walmart in EHT
A young woman has posted a video on TikTok claiming that she was "almost kidnapped" at the Walmart in Egg Harbor Township.
The woman, posting under the account @gracie.spinaa says the incident began as she was inside the store:
@gracie.spinaa 🚨TRAFFICKING AWARENESS!!!🚨 i also contacted the police, and they sent a cruiser to patrol the parking lot to see if the van was still there. PLEASE be careful, TRUST your GUT, STAY SAFE! #traffickingawareness #abductionawareness #staysafe #foryou ♬ original sound - Gracie 🌞
Thus far, the video has seen tens of thousands of views on the social media site.
There has been no information on the alleged incident shared by Egg Harbor Township Police.
SOURCE: TikTok
