Gordon Ramsay’s Hell’s Kitchen Opens at Caesars Atlantic City

Gordan Ramsay's Hell's Kitchen, the eatery inspired by the celebrity chef's popular reality competition cooking show, opened for business Wednesday at Caesar's Atlantic City.

The Caesar's location is the first on the east coast and the fifth Hell's Kitchen restaurant worldwide in the growing chain, with at least three more due to open in the U.S. in late 2022 or early 2023. It's also Ramsay's third restaurant in Atlantic City, the other two being Gordon Ramsay Steak at Harrah’s Resort and Gordon Ramsay Pub & Grill at Caesars Atlantic City.

Ramsay's hit TV show Hell's Kitchen takes chefs through a competition where they perform various challenges and eventually cook for real people leading up to the elimination round.

Ramsay launched a branch of Hell's Kitchen restaurants that follow the show's color pattern, with the iconic red and blue color scheme and an open kitchen.

“I couldn’t be more excited to open Gordon Ramsay Hell's Kitchen in Atlantic City. The energy of the Hell's Kitchen dining room will be a perfect match for this iconic city as it transforms into a true east coast dining destination thanks to the dedication and enormous support of the community by our partner at Caesars,” said Ramsay.

Caesar's Hell's Kitchen seats 233 across three levels and features mosaic tiles and custom-designed lighting. The release for the restaurant promises "every table (has) an incredible view of the uniquely styled kitchen inspired directly from the show."

By all accounts, people are excited for Hell's Kitchen in Atlantic City. Over 2000 people had made reservations for the restaurant three weeks before the opening date.

Caesars recently closed their longtime steakhouse, Nero's, after 28 years as they prepared for the Hell's Kitchen opening. Much of Nero's staff has transitioned to the new restaurant.

Hell's Kitchen is a headlining event of Ceasar's $200 million makeover.

What's on the menu?

Hell's Kitchen AC says that the most famous items made popular by the show will be available, like Ramsay’s signature classics like Beef Wellington, The Hell's Kitchen Burger, and Sticky Toffee Pudding.

The restaurant will also offer a selection of signature cocktails, including 'Smoke on the Boulevard', served in a lantern adorned with dry ice, or the Notes from Gordon, which comes complete with a personalized message from Chef Ramsay.

